Washoe school board president asks Trustee Kelley to resign

Scott Kelley

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County School Board Trustee Scott Kelley has been asked to resign after a local media report detailed claims made by his wife that, among other things, he was “oppressive and threatening.”

The recent report from ThisIsReno laid out allegations against Kelley made by his wife, according to court documents.

Kelley filed for divorce in June of this year and also filed for a restraining order against his wife.

Kelley missed the Tuesday, Aug. 25, school board meeting.

“I am continuing with re-election and won’t resign,” Kelley said to the Tribune on Wednesday morning. “I did not attend last night’s board meeting because my wife is in the hospital, my absence was not because of ThisIsReno. I have attended 98% of board meetings during this second term. I will be at the next board meeting. I will also be visiting Incline schools next week when they reopen.”

However, WCSD Board President Malena Raymond said in a statement on Wednesday evening that she’s asked Kelley to resign.

“This is not a decision I take lightly,” Raymond said. “However, his actions clearly lack integrity and call into question his trustworthiness. In my professional experience working for a domestic violence organization, I find some of his behaviors worrisome and inappropriate for someone entrusted with decisions that impact the well-being of the students and staff of the Washoe County School District.”

Raymond clarified that she had informal conversations with the other board members but did not take a poll.

“The Washoe County School District has no comment on the personal life of Trustee Scott Kelley,” WSCD said in a statement. “We will not be distracted by these reports in the media. Our focus is, and always will be, teaching and learning for our 64,000 students and more than 8,000 staff members.”

Kelley’s opponent in the school board race, Jeff Church, said he is also respecting Kelley’s privacy and would rather focus on, “running a professional campaign on the serious issues and dysfunction at WCSD.”

Kelley is asking the public to respect his family’s privacy during this time, especially for their sons.

If Kelley does not resign by 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, Raymond said she will call a special meeting on Sept. 3 to discuss the matter.