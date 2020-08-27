Washoe school board trustee Kelly resigns amid allegations

Scott Kelley

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Following allegations of oppressive and threatening behavior, Washoe County School Board Trustee Scott Kelley has resigned.

“The decision by ThisIsReno to publicize my divorce and compromise my family’s privacy makes resignation the best resolution under the circumstances,” Kelley said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “The current political climate makes it impossible for me to be viewed as innocent until proven guilty.”

The online publication released details of Kelley’s divorce and cited a statement from his wife’s attorney claiming abusive behavior.

Kelley originally stated he would not resign but an email from the Board President Malena Raymond Wednesday afternoon asked for his resignation.

“Unfortunately, there are no due process rights afforded to any individual under these circumstances,” Kelley’s statement continued. “Resigning ensures that the final months of my divorce don’t distract the amazing staff at Washoe County School District, who are working so hard to ensure school reopening is safe and successful.”

A short statement from Raymond was sent out following his resignation saying, “Today, I received Trustee Kelley’s resignation, which is effective immediately, and I wish him and his family the best.”

Kelley’s name remains on the ballot for November.

The Washoe County Registrar of Voters said if he was elected, it would likely go to the board for a special appointment.

Still, Kelley hopes the voters will give him another chance.

“I like to joke that my years as a U.S. Army paratrooper and war veteran prepared me for the rigors of school board,” Kelley said. “It’s a thankless job, but one that I love.”

He added, “My name will remain on the ballot in November and I’m hopeful my constituents in District A will consider the facts and circumstances surrounding disclosure of the false and inflammatory allegations when casting their vote.”