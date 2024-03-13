Washoe School board won’t investigate harassment accusations

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. -The Washoe County School District Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday, March 12, to deny Trustee Jeff Church’s request for the district to pay for an external investigation into harassment accusations against him.

The board also unanimously approved allocating $500,000 to fund outside legal counsel to defend the district against lawsuits, complaints and other actions directly related to Church. General Counsel Neil Rombardo’s office will report back to the board about expenses.

Church abstained from both votes.

“I want to talk about my resignation,” Church said at the board meeting. “If we investigate and if I approached those women in the parking lot and I made inappropriate comments in the parking lot, then I will resign immediately and withdraw my candidacy.”

Public comment at Tuesday’s meeting lasted several hours. Church had many supporters in attendance. There were a lot of signs, groans and hands waving above people’s heads in the packed board room. The overflow room was also used.

On March 1, Church filed a writ to force the district to investigate what he says are false claims of harassment against him.

In September, Board President Beth Smith along with Trustee Diane Nicolet had Church go to a meeting without the benefit of a companion. In the meeting, Church was asked about inappropriate comments he is accused of making to district employees on Aug. 8, 2023, he said.

During the board meeting on March 12, it was explained that Smith approached Church as a courtesy, and Nicolet was there to take notes.

“The district received two complaints from female district employees of Sexual Harassment under Title VII based on allegations of inappropriate comments made by who they identified as Trustee Church after an August 8, 2023, Board of Trustees meeting. Consistent with district policies, regulations, and procedures, the district collected the statements of the whistleblowers and determined they were made in good faith,” said the staff report regarding agenda item 3.02 on the March 12 agenda.

Church denies this occurred and he said security footage supports his argument.

“Because any conspiracy to intentionally falsely accuse me could range anywhere up the chain, anywhere, even to the board; we must have an independent investigation,” Church wrote. “I will further opine that this need not be a long expensive investigation by a high priced law firm with no investigative experience. It may be done by an independent private investigator or as a courtesy by another local agency with experience in such. This is not uncommon. Any initial investigation should be expedited.”

The district has not commented regarding the video that allegedly supports Church’s claims.

“Show me the truth,” Church said. “How much will it save the district? $500,000! Show me the tape!”

Rombardo said he had a confidential attorney-client meeting in September.

“We followed what we were supposed to do,” Rombardo said.

On Dec. 12, 2023, Church made the allegations public and insisted on an investigation, Rombardo said.

The district repeatedly denied his requests.

On Jan. 5 on Church’s behalf, attorney Luke Busby asked the district for an investigation.

According to Rombardo, there was a request for an auditor on Feb. 1. The next day, a private investigator sent letters to WCSD employees “identifying those people who he (Church) believes made these allegations.”

Rombardo sent a letter asking for these actions to stop, he said.

“They are now reporting feelings of intimidation,” Rombardo said. “They are feeling harassed. They have anxiety. They have expressed they no longer feel safe in the district administration building or other district events where trustees are present.”

According to Rombardo, the women feel threatened because Church wants an investigation.

“I assure you when there’s a good faith report and somebody is harassed about that report, that’s a liability to the district,” Rombardo said.

Rombardo emphasized his point.

“We are not going to reveal these people,” Rombardo said. “They deserve to be protected.”

In other legal issues regarding Church, the board approved $500,000 for outside counsel at Church’s insistence.

Rombardo states in the staff report for agenda item 3.01, previous legal matters regarding Church cost $345,000 with in-house counsel. If outside counsel was used, “the costs would increase by a multiple of 3.4.”

“In the last two months, Trustee Church has filed two lawsuits against the District,” according to an email from the district to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. “The district reasonably believes that given Church’s recent pattern there will be more lawsuits, complaints, investigations, etc., filed by Trustee Church. The requested budget transfer may be used for those two cases and is also being requested to prepare for future issues created by Trustee Church. This is standard budgeting practice, and it is prudent for the district to be prepared. If Trustee Church and his colleagues do not file more lawsuits, complaints, investigations, etc., then the funds will not be used, which is the hope of the district.”

Rombardo’s office “estimates its team costs $1,000 per day, and it estimates the costs of outside counsel at $3,400 per day.”

According to agenda item 3.01, since 2021 Church has been involved with 26 open meeting law complaints and six lawsuit actions against the district. It has cost taxpayers $345,000.

“All of his legal actions have lost to date, and the district has prevailed,” according to the agenda item. At the meeting, that was disputed by Church.