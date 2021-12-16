Washoe school district approves $75K study for improvements to Incline High School

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees this week voted to approve a partnership with the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation to complete a study for improvements to Incline Village High School.

“We really want to be available for the community as much as possible,” said IHS Principal Tierney Cahill. “So I am eternally grateful that the Duffield’s are willing to look at what are some improvements that can be done to make this a better venue for the high school kids, but also the community and Incline Village.”

After the district was approached by the Duffield Foundation about a potential donation to the high school to make improvements to the football field, track, and the associated equipment, as well as a new student center, it was determined a larger study was needed to understand the overall budget and impacts to the school and community.

“Our stadium is pretty antiquated and out of date,” said Cahill. “There’s a lot of irrigation issues, the stadium seating is backwards.”

With a long list of updates needed at the school, Cahill and staff are excited to see what the study results bring so that plans can begin to be made.





“We’d like to move as quickly as we can,” Cahill said.

The proposed amount for the scoping study is $75,000 and is scheduled to be completed in May 2022.

For more information, visit washoeschools.net/Page/4680 .