Washoe school district asks Incline parents for input on academic school year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County School District sent out a survey Wednesday night to the Incline Village community in regards to the official scheduling of the 2022-23 academic calendar.

After it was brought to the Calendar Committee’s attention that the academic calendar had moved later into the month of June than usual, the group decided to create two proposed calendars for the upcoming school year. The options include potential changes to the start date, winter break, and school end date.

Calendar A sees classes begin for students on August 29, 2022 with an end date of June 21, 2023. Additionally, the calendar does not include Dec. 23, 2022 as a no school day, which was considered by the committee as a day that could potentially be used to travel by parents.

“We want to ask folks if they need a travel day,” said WCSD Senior Director of Student Accounting Bryn Laprenta.

In comparison, Calendar B sees classes begin a week earlier on Aug. 22, meaning classes would end a week earlier, on June 15, and would also see the Friday prior to Christmas as a No School day.





Both calendars include the required 180 days for students to attend school, and remain virtually the same in every other aspect.

The survey for students, families, staff, and community members to all voice their opinions. The survey will close on Dec. 17. The final decision for any changes made to the calendar will be made by the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees.

Any changes to the calendar would take effect in the 2022-23 school year, and have no effect on the current 2021-22 school year.

For Incline Village students, families, and community members who wish to take the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/InclineCalendarSurvey .