Washoe school district may censure Church at board meeting Monday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County School District has officially started the conversation to potentially censure Trustee Jefferey Church during its board meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
The discussion could see possible censorship of Church after he received multiple complaints and potentially violated a number of board policies. Many of the board policies potentially violated relate to support of the board, along with violating general duties and not acting as a steward of the board.
“All elected officials owe a Duty of Care, Duty of Loyalty, and Fiduciary Duty to the entity they are elected to represent,” wrote WCSD President Angela Taylor in an official notice to censure. “The above exhibits also evidence violations of those duties. I regret that we have reached this point, and it is my hope that we can all agree to follow the Board Governance Model to be a more collegial and effective Board of Trustees.”
Within the letter, there is a plethora of allegations against Church, ranging from positioning himself adversely against the district, making disparaging remarks against the board, and advocating for his own solutions and special interests outside of the board.
The full list of complaints and allegations can be found on the WCSD website at https://go.boarddocs.com/nv/washoe/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=C7PM3A589F54.
Church believes that the entire situation can be brought back to the issue of freedom of speech.
“It’s about whether or not I have the authority to criticize the district,” said Church. “They sent me about 200 pages, much of which was copies of board policy, but it essentially says ‘Thou shalt not criticize the board and the board present or the board decisions,’ and free speech in case law says that’s my obligation. It’s not just my option, it’s my obligation to represent my district.”
Church said that he feels the quality of WSCD education for students is less than ideal for his own standards, and his opinions aren’t being heard through censoring him.
“We’re failing as a district,” said Church. “We’re dysfunctional.”
While it is unclear as to whether or not Church will be censored, it is clear that he is dedicated to the quality of education for students.
“I’ve been on the board for nine months and between then, nothing has changed,” said Church. “So that’s my number one gripe right now. I think we’re spending too much time on social justice and feel-good, touchy feely stuff, and not enough time on what they commonly call the three R’s: reading, writing, arithmetic.”
For more information, visit https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/517#calendar751/20211020/event/187733.
For those who would like to attend the meeting, its located at 425 East Ninth Street in Reno. The meeting will also be streamed live online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChHIK-aa3yh6Z4EHo1Zntwg.
