Washoe School District Trustees approve $27 million construction contract with donation from Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation

Incline High School will see some big changes.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees approved a contract for construction for $27 million thanks to a grant from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

“I just cannot thank Dave and Cheryl Duffield enough and their foundation for their work on this,” said Trustee Jeffery Church. “Their donation, it’s just incredible.”

The board approved the construction agreement unanimously at their meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

WCSD Chief Facilities Management Officer Tammy Zimmerman explained prior to approval of the construction services with Plenium Builders that the grant would go towards an expansion of the school, along with additions of safety and security items.

The school will see improvements and additions including a culinary lab and restaurant, new student hub spaces, and a new JROTC room. There will also be an addition of classrooms.

According to the contract between Plenium Builders and WCSD, the overall completion date is slated for on or before June 1, 2025.

It was a competitive bid process, but Zimmerman noted that only one bid was received. Due to work being done previously with the parent company of Plenium Builders, Zimmerman and staff felt confident with moving forward with the bid.

To see the entire WCSD meeting visit http://www.washoeschools.net/domain/168 .