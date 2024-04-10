Washoe School trustees approve 15% pay increase for Incline principals, administrators

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees has approved a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the Washoe School Principals’ Association (WSPA).

The agreement provides significant compensation increases for Incline school principals and administrators over the next two fiscal years.

Under the new contract, principals will receive a 13.2% cost-of-living increase for fiscal year 2024 and an additional 2% cost-of-living increase for fiscal year 2025, totaling a 15.2% raise over the two years.

Board of Trustees President Beth Smith emphasized principals’ important role in supporting students and educators.

“Our school principals do some of the most challenging work in our district, and I join with my fellow Trustees in honoring their commitment to our students and educators,” Smith said. “During the last Nevada Legislative session, our Board’s legislative platform made compensation increases a high priority because they are integral to our efforts to advocate for our students’ educational success. This agreement is the result of true partnership and collaboration between the district, the state, and the WSPA members, and we look forward to continuing to work together to support our students and families.”

WCSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill understands the demands of the job.

“As a former school principal, I know how much time and effort our principals devote to providing a safe, welcoming, and supportive atmosphere for our students and staff members,” McNeill said. “This contract will help us attract and retain effective school leaders and deliver on our district promise to help all students graduate prepared for the future they choose.”

WSPA president Colbee Riordan was satisfied with the contract.

“We are very pleased with the Board’s approval of WSPA’s collective bargaining agreement,” Riordan said. “This reflects WCSD’s acknowledgment of the hard work our administrators do for our students, staff, families, and communities each and every day. The endorsement of this contract is a true testament to WCSD’s dedication to supporting our administrators and advancing the vision of our school district through continued efforts.”

The agreement covers principals, assistant principals, and licensed administrators in departments like Human Resources, and Curriculum and Instruction.

Key provisions include increased cash-outs for sick and annual leave, salary incentives for school administrators with large at-risk or English Learner populations, compensation for extra days worked, and a streamlined grievance process.

Retroactive to July 1, 2023, the two-year contract runs through June 30, 2025. Its costs $3.8 million for 2023-24, and $0.6 million for 2024-25. This was accounted for in the district’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

The board’s approval demonstrates the district’s commitment to supporting and retaining qualified administrative leaders to guide WCSD schools and programs in service of student success.