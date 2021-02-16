Washoe sheriff launches confidential survey to solicit feedback

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to judge its performance in a variety of areas.

The sheriff’s office on Monday released a community survey to get feedback in areas such as community engagement, public safety, procedural justice, performance and contact and satisfaction.

“I have repeatedly said that we at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are community listeners and community protectors, in that order,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam in a press release. “It is imperative that we continue the conversations that have emerged throughout the past year. This inaugural community survey allows residents to voice their opinions on the operation of the Sheriff’s Office.

“It is my responsibility to mirror the needs of the community while keeping everyone safe,” Balaam continued. “Respondents can be assured that their answers will remain confidential, and I will ensure every completed survey is taken seriously within the Office.”

The office said the survey is completely confidential, and is an important feedback tool that will enable residents to express their thoughts on a variety of issues.

Questions such as “To what extent does the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office develop relationships with community members,” “Over the last 12 months, to what extent have your feelings of safety in your community increased, decreased, or stayed the same,” and “To what extent do you trust the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office,” will be asked of those who take the survey.

The survey should take about 5-10 minutes to complete and respondents must be 18 years of age or older and a Nevada resident.

Everyone who completes and submits the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card.

The survey can be found here.