Washoe Sheriff’s Office hosting annual Incline picnic Saturday

Provided/WCSO

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will host their annual Incline Community Picnic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Aspen Grove and the Village Green.

This event is free and includes complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers for visitors to enjoy during the different activities of the day.

“We are thrilled to bring the annual Incline Community Picnic back after a hiatus,” said WCSO Sheriff Darin Balaam. “The Sheriff’s Office is excited to talk with community members and demonstrate some of our capabilities. We are looking forward to seeing everyone Saturday.”

Teams that will be in attendance include the mounted horse unit, Motor, K’9s, Raven helicopter, Marine 9 and some of the crew, the bomb squad, and the search and rescue unit.

The community is encouraged to come to the picnic and take advantage of valuable community resources including Child ID services.

This event is supported by the Incline Village Improvement District, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, United States Coast Guard, Nevada State Police, and the Trauma Intervention Program, who all assisted or will be participating in this event.