Washoe Tribe, Minden make deal on siren

A deal has been worked out on the Minden siren that will see the evening test time moved to 5 p.m.

The town and the Washoe Tribe issued a joint statement on Wednesday morning.

“The Chairman of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, Serrell Smokey, and the Manager of the Town of Minden, Nevada, John Frisby, are pleased to announce that a collaborative agreement has been reached between the Tribe and Minden in response to the Tribe’s request that Minden’s 6 p.m. emergency siren not sound in proximity to Douglas County’s revoked sundowner ordinance,” the statement said. “Chairman Smokey and Mr. Frisby engaged in open and honest dialogue. Their discussions resulted in a mutual agreement that the evening siren should continue to sound, but to change its time from 6 p.m. each evening to 5 p.m. The 5 p.m. siren will serve to acknowledge the volunteer firefighters and first responders who have been historically dispatched by the town siren. Deleting the 6 p.m. siren will honor those hurt by archaic sundowner mandates of prior eras.

“Chairman Smokey and Town Manager Frisby are hopeful that this change will herald greater respect and genuine progress for all members of our communities.”