Washoe County voter turnout up slightly in 2018 primary

Voter turnout in Washoe County increased slightly in the recent primary race compared to four years ago.

Overall turnout in the county was at 26.9 percent. That was an increase from the 2014 primary, which saw 23.43 percent total turnout.

Just after the final votes were counted Tuesday night, Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula told reporters that she was pleased with the increase, which she said could be partially due to new voter machines deployed in the county.

Total turnout for Republican voters was slightly greater than Democrats, 32.76 to 31.92 percent. Nonpartisan turnout was only 12.42 percent.

Republicans still outnumber Democrats when it comes to registered voters in the county, 96,463 to 90,553. Nonpartisan registered voters total 70,432.

Results

In the nonpartisan race to replace Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen, candidate Darin Balaam will face Heidi Howe in the November general election. Balaam earned the most votes (30,705 or 46.52 percent) followed by Howe (16,749 votes or 25.38 percent)

In the race for county assessor, Democrats narrowly went with H. D. "Chip" Evans over Wendy Jauregui-Jackins — 13,386 votes to 13,019.

Incumbent Michael E. Clark cruised to victory among Republican voters with more than 50 percent of the total vote.

Assuming the results are validated, Evans will face Clark in the November general election.

The Washoe County Board of Commissioners will consider the results at its June 19 meeting.