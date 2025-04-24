Water bottle ban bill passes Senate

Senate Bill 324 could establish a ban on single-use plastic water bottles in Nevada Lake Tahoe communities.

Provided / Arcade

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Senate has passed a bill that proposes to ban certain disposable plastic water bottles in Nevada Lake Tahoe communities with a vote on Friday, April 18.

Senate bill 324 received approval from 16 senators, while four senators voted against it including, Senator Lisa Krasner, whose district covers the Nevada portion of Lake Tahoe. Other dissenters include Senators Lori Rogich, Jeff Stone and Robin Titus. Carrie Ann Buck absented.

The bill proposes to prohibit the sale of disposable plastic water bottles under four liters in Nevada communities abutting the Lake Tahoe Watershed. The bill’s text details a structure of fines for violations.

For more information on SB 324, read Plastic water bottles could get banned on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe with senate bill.

The bill will awaits a vote from the Assembly before it lands on the Governor’s desk.

If approved by all branches, it could take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

The Tribune will provide updates as they become available.