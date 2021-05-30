Water main break on N. Upper Truckee results in shut off, low flow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A water main break Saturday morning resulted in water being shut off for several hours and low flow in the N. Upper Truckee neighborhood.
The break happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of San Bernardino and Normuk, a South Tahoe Public Utility District spokesperson told the Tribune.
District crews responded and replaced a 7-foot section of the 6-inch water main. Water was turned back on for Normuk residents by 4 p.m. and some neighborhood residents had water pressure returned earlier.
STPUD said residents in the North Upper Truckee neighborhood experiencing cloudy water should run an outside hose bib or bathtub for five to 10 minutes to flush their water lines.
If customers experience issues with water pressure or have concerns about their water, they should contact the district at 530-544-6474.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Former MTV host, ’Moneyball’ writer’s daughter die in Tahoe area crash
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The 19-year-old daughter of “Moneyball” writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren died in a Northern California highway crash.