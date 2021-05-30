Water main break on N. Upper Truckee results in shut off, low flow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A water main break Saturday morning resulted in water being shut off for several hours and low flow in the N. Upper Truckee neighborhood.

The break happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of San Bernardino and Normuk, a South Tahoe Public Utility District spokesperson told the Tribune.

District crews responded and replaced a 7-foot section of the 6-inch water main. Water was turned back on for Normuk residents by 4 p.m. and some neighborhood residents had water pressure returned earlier.

STPUD said residents in the North Upper Truckee neighborhood experiencing cloudy water should run an outside hose bib or bathtub for five to 10 minutes to flush their water lines.

If customers experience issues with water pressure or have concerns about their water, they should contact the district at 530-544-6474.