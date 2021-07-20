Water Main Project starts Monday in Tahoe Sierra neighborhood
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District will be flushing water mains in the Tahoe Sierra neighborhood between Monday, July 26 and Friday, Aug. 6.
The district recommends residents not use water while the District is flushing the waterline on their street, as the water may be cloudy or discolored. district staff will distribute door hangers one to two business days before the work is planned and will knock on doors the day the work will occur.
“Flushing water mains helps ensure we are providing high quality drinking water to our customers,” said Chris Stanley, manager of field operations in a press release. “Flushing lines increases water pressure, which can cause leaks to spring up. Please give us a call if you see any water running down the street.”
The water main flushing project will mainly occur between 8 a.m and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For businesses on Lake Tahoe Boulevard between River Drive and Carson Avenue, flushing will occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize impacts.
After the water main on the street has been flushed, the district recommends residents clear their household plumbing by running outdoor hose spigots or un-screened cold water faucets, such as a bathtub, until the water runs clear.
Water may be turned off during construction and the district recommends having at least 5 gallons of water on hand. Throughout the work, the district will be sampling for turbidity, chlorine, and bacteria to ensure that the water quality is safe for consumption.
For more information, call 530-544-6474.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Water Main Project starts Monday in Tahoe Sierra neighborhood
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District will be flushing water mains in the Tahoe Sierra neighborhood between Monday, July 26 and Friday, Aug. 6.