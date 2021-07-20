Water Main Project starts Monday in Tahoe Sierra neighborhood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District will be flushing water mains in the Tahoe Sierra neighborhood between Monday, July 26 and Friday, Aug. 6.

The district recommends residents not use water while the District is flushing the waterline on their street, as the water may be cloudy or discolored. district staff will distribute door hangers one to two business days before the work is planned and will knock on doors the day the work will occur.

“Flushing water mains helps ensure we are providing high quality drinking water to our customers,” said Chris Stanley, manager of field operations in a press release. “Flushing lines increases water pressure, which can cause leaks to spring up. Please give us a call if you see any water running down the street.”

The water main flushing project will mainly occur between 8 a.m and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For businesses on Lake Tahoe Boulevard between River Drive and Carson Avenue, flushing will occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize impacts.

After the water main on the street has been flushed, the district recommends residents clear their household plumbing by running outdoor hose spigots or un-screened cold water faucets, such as a bathtub, until the water runs clear.

Water may be turned off during construction and the district recommends having at least 5 gallons of water on hand. Throughout the work, the district will be sampling for turbidity, chlorine, and bacteria to ensure that the water quality is safe for consumption.

For more information, call 530-544-6474.