Water precautions lifted for beaches near Camp Richardson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — All water precautions near Camp Richardson Resort were lifted today by the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, as ongoing water test results show the water at Camp Richardson meets or exceeds state standards and the data supports the removal of the advisory signs. Lahontan announced it will resume regular summer weekly sampling frequency through the week of Sept. 8, 2025. No illnesses were reported from the incident.

“We are thankful for the public’s patience and understanding as we worked closely with our partners to ensure the safety of our visitors,” said Daniel Cressy, public services staff officer for the Forest Service.

The advisory was initiated earlier this month when samples collected during routine testing on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe near Camp Richardson Resort revealed elevated levels of Escherichia coli, commonly known as E. coli. The resort immediately initiated a sewer line inspection, located the leak, and repaired it.

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and Camp Richardson Resort worked closely with El Dorado County Environmental Management, Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to protect the public by alerting beachgoers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers; posting signs advising against swimming in the area; investigating all potential sources of contamination; collecting and analyzing water samples from the primary location and the areas east and west of the resort; and conducting daily monitoring to track trends and changes in E. coli levels.

