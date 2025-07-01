Water Quality Consumer Confidence Report: South Tahoe PUD maintains excellent drinking water quality

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Public Utility District has released its 2024 Water Quality Consumer Confidence Report, confirming that the community continues to receive high-quality drinking water that meets or surpasses all state and federal drinking water standards.

Each year, water providers across the U.S. are required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to publish a water quality report for their customers. The District’s latest report details the exceptional quality of the local water supply, based on extensive testing conducted throughout the year.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have such clean, high-quality water coming straight from our wells,” said Dan Arce, Laboratory Director. “I’m happy to report that your drinking water continues to meet all regulatory standards.”

The report provides insights into the source of the community’s drinking water, outlines how water quality is monitored and measured, and shares specific testing results from the past year.

“Having high-quality source water is a great start, but we hold ourselves to even higher standards and continually look for ways to improve water quality and service,” Arce added.

The 2024 Water Quality Report is now available online at http://www.stpud.us/water-quality-reports . Customers who prefer a printed version may request a copy by calling (530) 544-6474 or emailing info@stpud.us .