Water quality report shows excellent results for South Tahoe Public Utility District customers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Water systems in the United States are required to provide an annual water quality report to their consumers under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The South Tahoe Public Utility District just released their 2023 Consumer Confidence Report, revealing that high quality drinking water was provided throughout its service area.

“The District’s laboratory collected over 2,000 drinking water samples in 2023 and your tap water meets or exceeds all drinking water standards,” said Dan Arce, Laboratory Director.

The Consumer Confidence Report explains where your water comes from, provides information on water quality and how it is measured, and presents the District’s 2023 test results.

“We are very fortunate in South Lake Tahoe to source our drinking water from eleven wells,” said Arce. “The water comes out so pristine that there is minimal treatment required.”

The 2023 water quality report is available on the District’s website at http://www.stpud.us/water-quality-reports or customers can request a printed copy be mailed to them by calling 530-544-6474 or emailing info@stpud.us .