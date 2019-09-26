Watercraft inspection stations closing for winter

Watercraft inspection stations are closing for the winter at the end of September.

Starting Oct. 1, watercraft inspections will be held at Cave Rock and Lake Forest launch ramps.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency boasts of the success Lake Tahoe’s Watercraft Inspection Program has had since launching in 2008.

In its 11 years of operation, the program has prevented any new invasive species from getting into Lake Tahoe by making sure every boat is clean, drained and dry.

This year alone, they inspected nearly 8,000 watercrafts. 40 watercrafts were found to be carrying invasive species.

TRPA is also attempting to make the checks more attractive. This summer they commissioned South Tahoe High School teacher and artist Matt Kauffmann to transform one of the shipping containers housing decontamination equipment. Kauffman and several of his current and former students spent many hours over the span of four nights to complete the mural project.

“Nobody said fighting aquatic invasive species couldn’t also be beautiful at the same time,” said Dennis Zabaglo, manager of TRPA’s Aquatic Invasive Species Program. “This mural emphasizes our Clean, Drain, and Dry message, in a colorful way that grabs boaters’ attention.

Would you like to see this work of art for yourself? It’s located at our boat inspection station in Meyers, located at 2175 Keetak St., off U.S. State Route 89.

Winter boat inspections will be performed by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week.

To find out more about boat inspections, including how to prepare a watercraft from inspection, visit http://www.tahoeboatinspections.com.