WCSD approves new calendar for Incline Village Schools

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees met for the first time this Tuesday, Jan. 11 and started off by solidifying the President, Vice President, and Clerk for the board for the 2022 year.

Although the existing board will continue to stay the same, with Trustee Dr. Angela D. Taylor serving as President, Trustee Dr. Diane Nicolet serving as Vice President, and Trustee Ellen Minetto serving as the Clerk, there was a nomination from Trustee Church for a change of pace.

“No matter how good somebody perceives somebody is doing, change is always good, and Dr. Nicolet has relative seniority and would run an excellent meeting so I strongly support that,” said Trustee Church.

The nomination was turned down by Trustee Nicolet, who said that although she was honored to be nominated, she didn’t feel she was fully ready to take on the position.

“It’s an honor,” said Trustee Nicolet. “I will tell you that in my thinking… I have worried for myself if I were to step up, ‘Could I do it? Could I be the leader they need?’”





The nomination of Trustee Taylor was passed 6-1, with Trustee Church dissenting. This came before Trustee Church nominated himself for the Vice President position, but was beat out by another 6-1 vote with Trustee Nicolet keeping her position.

Following the election of the board positions, the Trustees approved the long-awaited Incline Village schools calendar for the 2022-23 year.

In early Dec. 2021, the WCSD sent out a survey to the Incline Village community in regards to the official scheduling of the academic year after noticing that the previous calendar went too far into the month of June.

After hearing back from the public, the district decided to adopt Calendar A, which sees students start classes on Aug. 29, 2022 with an end date of June 21, 2023. The calendar will require 180 days for students to attend school, and remains virtually the same in every aspect prior to the date change.

For more information about the WCSD meeting, visit washoeschools.net/Page/517#calendar751/20220112/month.