WCSO HASTY Team hosting hike to fundraise
RENO, Nev. – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue HASTY Team invites the community to take on an unforgettable adventure while supporting life-saving missions. The Mt. Rose Summit Challenge pushes participants to their limits on a 10+ mile hike to the 10,776′ summit of Mt. Rose and back, raising critical funds for the HASTY Team’s rescue operations.
Hikers will experience 2,398 feet of elevation gain, crisp mountain air, and breathtaking views of both Lake Tahoe and Reno. Whether you’re seeking a test of endurance or simply a chance to enjoy Northern Nevada’s spectacular landscapes, this event offers something for every adventurous spirit.
Event Details:
Location: Mt. Rose Trailhead
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time: 7:30 a.m. Staggered Start
🔗 Register: Mt. Rose Hill Climb
Spots are limited—register today and be part of a climb that makes a difference.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office extends a heartfelt thank you to this year’s event sponsors: iSleep, Northern Nevada Financial, Mountain Bounty Farms, Lithia Subaru, High Sierra Restorative Health, 5T Ranch Mini Cows, Tahoe Fund, and Tahoe Distillery/72 Mile Spirits.
