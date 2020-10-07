WCSO seeks public help in multiple car burglaries along Mt. Rose Highway

A suspect in multiple car burglaries along the Mount Rose Highway was caught on video.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Multiple vehicles have been burglarized along Mount Rose Highway (Nevada State Route 431) at Sheep’s Flat and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help identify the suspects who were caught on video.

Sheriff’s office deputies obtained a motion activated camera surveillance video from a neighboring uninvolved car of two suspects driving up to one of the vehicles which was parked along the Tahoe Meadows, a popular recreation area.

The video shows a male getting out of the passenger side of a newer, silver four-door Chevy sedan, likely an Impala, officials said. The man sneaks to the car among passing traffic and scopes out the contents of the victim vehicle and then returns to the suspect car. At which time, the female driver gets out of the car, surveys the contents of the victim vehicle, and returns to the suspect car.

Surveillance video from an uninvolved vehicle on the Mount Rose Highway.

The man can then be seen breaking the victim vehicle’s window, reaching in, and removing bags from inside. Surveillance video shows the duo moving to the north side of the highway to burglarize vehicles parked in the Lake Tahoe Watershed parking lot.

Deputies suspect this pair in four different vehicle burglary cases which all took place Sept. 18. The suspects stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet, identifications, credit cards, Ugg boots and sweater, Ovvo sunglasses, an Apple Mini iPad, and numerous items of clothing. One of the victims’ credit cards was used at a Walmart in Carson City shortly after the burglary.

For those recreating in the area, the sheriff’s office is offering some prevention tips, including:

Don’t leave valuables in the car. If you don’t need to take valuables with you for an outing, leave them safely at home. If valuables must be left in a vehicle, be sure to lock them in the trunk or glove compartment not under jackets or blankets behind the seat as that is one of the first places criminals look

Leave no trace. Don’t leave any sign that there might be valuables hidden in a vehicle by leaving items such as docking stations or connector cables visible. Leave nothing in plain sight that might make the vehicle a target for thieves, not even loose coins

Be sure to set the car alarm or anti-theft devices. These are still effective deterrents against criminals who are looking for the easiest target

Keep windows completely closed. Partially open windows may make your vehicle an easier target for thieves

Lock the door when leaving the car. Still one of the most common issues with vehicle burglaries are unlocked doors

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 775-785-WCSO or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and refer to case WC20-3936/3937/3938/3940.