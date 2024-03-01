‘We know how to do tourism:’ Tahoe Blue Event Center hosts tourism industry conference

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Hundreds of members of the tourism industry descended on Lake Tahoe this week for the 36th Annual Go West Summit.

Every year buyers and suppliers who work in the tourism industry, specifically with tourism based in the American West, are given the opportunity to make connections and sign contracts.

Suppliers include visitor bureaus, lodging properties, winter and summer resorts, adventure outfitters, shopping facilities, sightseeing and attractions, air tours and much more. They can be everyone from international companies, like Costco Travel, to little niche companies.

Buyers are established providers of pre-packaged travel experiences. This year, 20 countries were represented by buyers.

The summit ran from Feb. 26-29. The first day, attendees were given a site tour of Lake Tahoe’s hotels and accommodations, followed by a dinner at Riva Grill.

Prior to the event, buyers go online to fill out a profile, preferences, and what they are looking for during the summit. They then schedule appointments with the suppliers.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, attendees spent all day in meetings, and they came prepared to make deals.

Meetings lasted 12 minutes and were back to back for two days. Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The appointments happen in a large room, with rows and rows of tables. The suppliers stay in one spot, while the buyers move from table to table.

Much like speed dating, the appointments are 12 minutes long, and they only have that long to make a deal. Once the 12 minutes are up, buyers find their next appointment. Each attendee has the opportunity for up to 73 appointments. This year, over 8,000 appointments were scheduled.

“They are here to do business and they are doing business,” said Mary Motsenbocker, President, Go West.

In 2023, buyers expected to bring more than 4.6 million visitors into the American West as a direct result of contracts signed at the event. Buyers signed more than $3.3 million worth of contracts.

The return on investment from the 2023 Go West Summit is expected to bring in $27 million in business over an 18 month period.

This is the first time in its 36 year history the Go West Summit has been in Lake Tahoe and there was no better place to host the event than the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

When the event center was being proposed, it was offered as an opportunity not just for concerts but for industry conferences that were lacking a home in the region before.

“This is one of several industry conferences that we’ve attracted. What’s great about this is that it’s really showing what the event center is doing for the community,” said Carol Chaplin, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority President/CEO.

Motsenbocker said there is great benefit for the host. On the last day of the Summit, attendees had an adventure day, filled with snow activities, boat tours, a Native American history tour of the region and trips to Virginia City. So buyers are able to experience the region first-hand and can make personal recommendations to their clients when putting packages together.

In addition, Tuesday evening was a free night, so the more than 400 attendees had the opportunity to eat and drink out in town.

Nevada Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony attended the event. Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony, who is also the Chair of the Nevada Tourism Commission attended Tuesday’s event and spoke during lunch.

“When it comes to tourism, that’s our number one industry in the State of Nevada so anytime we can show off our tourism industry to other states, we’re just honored to do it,” Lt. Governor Anthony told the Tribune. “We know how to do tourism here in the state, we know how to do Super Bowls, we know how to do things in Northern Nevada, we know how to do tourism in the rurals.”

He continued to say the Western States are in this together, so he’s happy to help surrounding states build their industries too.