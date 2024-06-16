We need to govern (Opinion)

David Jinkens



I am writing in response to the article published on May 24, 2024, suggesting that change is needed in governance in South Lake Tahoe. Changes are needed but not those suggested in the column.

As the retired city manager of South Lake Tahoe with extensive local government executive experience, a candidate for City Council, and a long-time resident, I am deeply invested in the future of our city. I support a shift in how local governance and planning are approached in our city. The natural beauty of Tahoe is our greatest asset, yet the stewardship of this environment has become a complex tapestry of regional and federal oversight and conflicting and sometimes stifling regulation. This over regulation has stifled our community’s ability to self-govern effectively, particularly in the areas of economic development and housing. In some instances, as well, this conflicting jurisdiction has compromised environmental protection.

The City of South Lake Tahoe does not need the permission of regional agencies to govern. Local officials need to always seek cooperation from regional agencies when we can and when it is in our interest, but not simply capitulate and say there is nothing we can do when the matter involves the health, safety, and welfare of our community.

The ownership of over 1300 acres of land within city limits by federal and state agencies has not only hindered economic growth but has also posed fire risks due to inadequate land maintenance. It is imperative that local officials reclaim their planning and regulatory authority, aligning with environmental thresholds, to ensure both the preservation of our natural resources, the protection of our forested lands, and the prosperity of our economy. It is also important that public and private lands be made fire safe and adequate evacuation routes in the event of fire be developed as a high priority item. We

must ensure that all public and private lands are as safe as possible from the threat of fire.

Ever increasing taxation on businesses, homeowners, and visitors does not make a community prosper. In fact, excessive regulations, increasing taxes, and unfriendly and lengthy building permit processes does the exact opposite. It drives businesses and investment out of town and makes the entire community less prosperous, less viable and less affordable. When businesses leave town, there are fewer local jobs. We must do all we can to see that local business stay in business. There are other funding options available to city government in California State law that can be used to meet infrastructure and housing needs without raising taxes. I will ensure that they are used.

Furthermore, the responsibility for affordable housing in the Tahoe Basin should not rest solely on the City of South Lake Tahoe and the taxpayers of the city. A collaborative effort across the Tahoe Basin, involving local governments in both states, public landowners, and large private employers, is essential. The entire Basin agencies must do their job to encourage and support affordable housing efforts and not sit back and expect South Lake Tahoe to do the entire job. Existing affordable housing providers in the city limits want to help and can help, but they need to be included and encouraged to do so.

The role of local government is crucial in fostering economic vitality and job growth when it functions properly. Active engagement in supporting and expanding our economy and regular outreach by city officials to the existing business community is vital. Creating a business-friendly environment will attract investments and encourage entrepreneurship, leading to job creation and economic growth. This is particularly important in a ski resort town like ours, where employment can fluctuate with the seasons.

No, I do not support the proposed unfair and arguably illegal tax on second homeowners contained in the improperly titled and misleading vacancy tax. It is arguably illegal under Federal and state law and the measure will require the creation of a surveillance local government bureaucracy for all property owners in the city limits to ensure that they are not away from their homes more than the allotted time in the measure. If the measure passes, there will be lawsuits and costs for the people of South Lake Tahoe.

In conclusion, I urge our local government to embrace policies that are resident, investor, and business friendly. I urge the city council to budget funds for the highest priorities determined by the public. Streamlining business licensing, making the building permit process easier, ensuring transparent governance, and promoting sustainable practices will create a thriving community where both businesses and residents can prosper. Let us work together to make South Lake Tahoe a model of self-sufficient, environmentally conscious, and economically robust local governance. Let’s be creative when addressing issues and not be mentally lazy by thinking more taxes is the answer.

David Jinkens, MPA

Good Government Advocate