Weather alert issued for light snow, wind advisory in Tahoe Region until early Wednesday evening

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A weather alert issued by the National Weather Service Reno Office on Wednesday is warning residents of light snow until 4 p.m.

The alert is for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra counties and Greater Lake Tahoe area as well as Mono County.

A lake wind advisory was also issued by NWS valid for Wednesday between noon and 8 p.m.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wave heights 2 to 3 feet, with highest waves from mid lake to the north and east shores for the Lake Tahoe basin.

“Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve,” adds NWS. “Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.”