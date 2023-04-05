Weather may have slowed Douglas County sales in January

STATELINE, Nev. — For the third month in a row, Douglas County merchants reported a decrease in taxable sales, though not making much of a dent in gains from the first months of 2022.

The $79 million for the month of January was down 4.7% from the same month in 2022, which saw $82.9 million in sales.

The county is still running 7.9% ahead of the previous year with 5,621 filers reporting $665.9 million as the county enters the back half of the fiscal year.

The weather likely contributed to the decrease during the month that saw several atmospheric rivers roll in. Sales tax collection for accommodations were half what they were in January 2022, with $3.62 million down from $7.3 million.

Food services and drinking places took a 6.3% hit, down to $10.39 million, while amusement gambling and recreation actually posted a 2.8% increase to $1.55 million.

General merchandise stores, like the Target or the county’s two Walmarts, saw a 6.1% decrease to $8.3 million. Bargain hunters helped boost nonstore retailers like Amazon 2% to $8 million.

January saw a 35.6% increase in taxable sales for motor vehicle and parts dealers, to $6.6 million.

However, building materials and garden equipment and supplies saw a 16.6% decline to $5.1 million.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods saw a 3.7% decrease to $4.86 million.

Nevada doesn’t collect sales tax on groceries or services.

This is the first year Douglas County will rely entirely on sales taxes collected in the state after it lost its guaranteed status on July 1.

The gaming win was down 3.89% during February at Stateline, according to figures released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The casinos brought in $18.9 million, down from $19.6 million in February 2022. The casinos at Stateline are still running well ahead of last year, up 18.83% to $179.48 million, two thirds of the way through the fiscal year.

According to the state, Douglas had 5.1% unemployment during the month, with 1,136 workers receiving benefits. That’s a 1.1% jump from December 2022, when the unemployment level was 4%.