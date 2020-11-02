Weather pattern shift ahead for Tahoe; Strong, cold storm expected this weekend

The view Monday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village.

Provided / Alertwildfire.org

Officials are warning residents and visitors to the Lake Tahoe Basin that a big change in the weather pattern is expected this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting a strong storm that will push through the Sierra and western Nevada on Friday bringing gusty winds, much colder temperatures and chances for rain and snow showers.

The NWS said in a special statement early Monday morning that the cold pattern may stick around for much of November with the potential for lingering cold temperatures and maybe even additional chances for rain and snow.

From Monday through Thursday, the high temps will be in the low 60s with the lows hovering in the high 30s with a light wind of about 5 mph.

Winds will increase significantly on Friday with a quick burst that may produce areas of blowing dust, choppy lake conditions, as well as a brief period of fire weather concerns, officials said.

The afternoon temps will drop significantly on Friday to Saturday. Friday’s high is expected to be about 40 with the overnight low near 20. There is a chance of rain in the morning then snow gets added to the mix in the afternoon. The snow level starts at 7,500 feet and drops to 6,400, nearly to lake level

Saturday’s high, 31, is not expected to break the freezing mark with the low dropping back down to about 20. There is a slight chance of snow showers.

Officials said it’s probably time to shut off sprinklers for the season since the cold will linger for the coming weeks.

It’s also time to make sure to have a winter travel kit in the car, that includes among other items, water, food, blanket and flashlight, to be prepared for conditions that can rapidly change in the Sierra.