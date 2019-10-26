Weather pattern shifts Saturday night, Sunday; NWS issues wind advisory for Lake Tahoe

A view of from Edgewood Tahoe.

Provided / Earthcam.com

A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service as the weather pattern shifts this weekend at Lake Tahoe.

Gone are the 60-degree days from this past week to be replaced by high temperatures in the 50s and maybe down into the 40s.

NWS is expecting eastern winds to reach up to 25 mph Sunday making waves 2 to 4 feet high from mid-lake to the western shores of Lake Tahoe.

The wind advisory is from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and NWS says all small boats, kayaks and paddleboards will be prone to capsizing.

Saturday night, after a sunny 65-degree day, steady winds of 10-15 mph enter the basin with gusts up to 25.

The week ahead is mostly sunny and clear with 10 mph winds forecast for Monday morning.

No precipitation is forecasted for the next week.

The high temperatures this week are expected to hover around 50 with lows below freezing.