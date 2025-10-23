Weather report: Weekend storm to hit Tahoe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A strong storm system is forecast to move into the Sierra this weekend, bringing rain, powerful winds and high-elevation snow.

“A modest atmospheric river system will bring periods of gusty winds, rain, and high elevation Sierra snow early Saturday through Sunday night,” stated the National Weather Service area forecast discussion. “Temperatures will cool 15-20 degrees by Sunday as the storm system tracks through the region.”

According to OpenSnow forecaster Bryan Allegretto, ridgetop gusts could exceed 100 mph, making for hazardous mountain travel.

Snow levels are expected to start near 8,000 feet Saturday, dropping briefly to around 7,000 feet Saturday night as a cold front moves through. That means rain at lake level, with a light coating of snow possible just above 7,000 feet.

The weather service expects between 0.50 and 1 inch of precipitation in the Tahoe Basin and wet snowfall between 1 and 3 inches on the higher peaks.

“Overall, drier and milder weather is expected through the end of October,” said Allegretto.

Conditions are expected to begin to dry out early next week, and Allegretto expects a dry and mild start to November.

“We’ll continue to watch the trends to see if that changes, or when the pattern could shift,” said Allegretto. “It will be more important as we go through November, as a majority of ski areas try to open by the end of the month.”