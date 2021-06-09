Weather service issues another lake wind advisory for Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wind continues to be strong at Lake Tahoe.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued another lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and lasts through 9 p.m.
For the past several days wind gusts have been reaching speeds of 40 mph. On Tuesday, wind gusts reached speeds of about 30 mph during the third advisory in three days.
The service is expecting southwest winds to be sustained through the day at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and said waves will reach up to 3 feet which will make small boats, kayaks and paddle boards prone to capsizing.
Officials advise staying off the lake until conditions improve.
The high temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the high 50s with sunny skies.
The temps gradually rise to about the mid 70s for the weekend.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Douglas authorities seek help in finding suspected car burglars
STATELINE, Nev. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding two suspects who allegedly stole a car and used credit cards that were found in the vehicle.