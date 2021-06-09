Weather service issues another lake wind advisory for Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wind continues to be strong at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued another lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and lasts through 9 p.m.

For the past several days wind gusts have been reaching speeds of 40 mph. On Tuesday, wind gusts reached speeds of about 30 mph during the third advisory in three days.

The service is expecting southwest winds to be sustained through the day at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and said waves will reach up to 3 feet which will make small boats, kayaks and paddle boards prone to capsizing.

Officials advise staying off the lake until conditions improve.





The high temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the high 50s with sunny skies.

The temps gradually rise to about the mid 70s for the weekend.