Weather service issues fire warning advisories for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The combination of low humidity and gusty winds has prompted a fire weather watch for two days starting Sunday at Lake Tahoe.
The National Weather Service in Reno issued a pair of advisories, one that takes place Sunday afternoon through evening and another for Monday at the same time, from noon to 11 p.m.
West to southwest winds will be around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, while the humidity will range between 7 and 12% in Western Nevada and 10 to 20% in the Tahoe Basin, according to the advisory.
The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
“Dry and gusty winds are expected Saturday as well, but the peak of the wind event is expected Sunday and Monday,” the service said.
Officials advise against any outdoor activities that could cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.
The high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the mid 70s with the overnight lows in the high 40s.
Monday is a bit cooler with a high of about 67.
