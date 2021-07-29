Weather service issues flash flood watch for Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thunderstorms may bring heavy rain to Lake Tahoe.
The National Weather Service in Reno on Thursday afternoon issued a flash flood watch for portions of eastern California and western Nevada, including Lake Tahoe, that goes into effect at noon Friday and lasts through 8 p.m.
The service is forecasting thunderstorms with heavy rain and intense rainfall rates that could cause flash floods, especially on burn scars and stepper terrain.
The service also said Alpine and Douglas are among a few other counties that are at greatest risk for flash flooding. Debris flows, rock slides, ponding of water on roads, and rapid rises on small creeks are possible if heavy rainfall occurs on Friday, officials said.
A 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms are forecast through the weekend.
