Weather service upgrades snow potential for Lake Tahoe

A storm moves into the Lake Tahoe Basin Friday morning. Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune



With a storm approaching, officials have dialed in the forecast and upgraded the snow potential for Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service on Friday morning issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 4 p.m. and lasts through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Total snow of up to 3 inches are forecast for below 6,500 and above that 4 to 8 inches are expected, the service said.

The storm’s timing could impact the evening commute and lead to chain or snow tire restrictions over mountain passes. It may also cause travel delays, especially during high traffic hours. The key to safe driving is obey the speed limit, plan for a longer drive and leave extra space between vehicles.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph will have waves crashing on lake shores. Officials warn that small boats, kayaks or paddle boards will be prone to capsizing in such conditions.

Another system is expected for Sunday and Sunday night with additional snowfall impacts to travel expected in the Sierra and for northeast California. A light snowfall is possible elsewhere into western and west-central Nevada, especially in foothills above 5,000 feet; however, impacts there are quite uncertain at this time, officials said.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.