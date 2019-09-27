Weather shifts dramatically today at Lake Tahoe; Wind, rain, snow expected this weekend

View this morning from Timber Cove.

A cold front will move through the Lake Tahoe region this weekend, dropping the low temperatures into the 20s and likely providing a mix of rain and snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a lake wind advisory for Friday that lasts through 11 p.m.

Southwest winds are expected to stay at 15 to 25 mph consistently with gusts up to 40 mph making waves on Lake Tahoe up to 2 to 4 feet.

NWS said small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing.

The high is expected to reach 70 today and mid 30s tonight.

The time is now to prepare for winter travel with snow expected to affect travel over mountain passes.

The cold front moving in Saturday will drop the temperatures about 20 degrees and the cold air is expected to remain in the region for much of next week.

Low temperatures will dip below freezing starting Saturday and continue into next week.

The weather service is calling for wind gusts to continue into Saturday at about 30-40 mph. Ridge winds are expected to reach 60 mph and the fire danger remains high.

Snow levels are exepcted to drop down to 5,000-6,000 feet but only moderate amounts of precipitation are expected, up to one-third of an inch.

Additional rain and snow is possible for Sunday night and Monday according to the NWS.

A secondary front moves into the region Sunday night into Monday bringing the possibility of more low eleation snow.

The NWS says predictability of the Sunday cold front is difficult.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in northern California near Susanville and Lassen National Park.