Sunny skies this week at Lake Tahoe, could end with rain, snow showers

Webcam at Kings Beach Pier.

Courtesy / Gotahoenorth.com

The week at Lake Tahoe starts out nice with mild temperatures and ends with rain and possible snow in the higher elevations on the weekend.

The National Weather Service calls for mostly clear skies with high temperatures hovering around 70 degrees on Monday into Thursday.

Lows will be in the mid 40s up to 50 degrees on Thursday before the weather begins to deteriorate that night.

A chance of showers Thursday night leads into a chance of rain and showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The thermometer also plummets Friday with the high around 55 and the lows possibly reaching into the 20s.