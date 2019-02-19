13-below zero at South Lake Tahoe shatters record low
February 19, 2019
RENO, Nev. — Record-cold weather followed the latest snowstorm into the Sierra, where the overnight low dropped to minus 13 degrees (minus 25 degrees Celsius) at South Lake Tahoe, California.
The National Weather Service says the new record low set early Tuesday along the Nevada-California line smashed the previous record of minus 8 degrees (minus 22 C) for the date set in 1990.
The service forecast highs in the mid- to upper-20s at Tahoe on Wednesday before lows drop to single digits Wednesday night, then back below zero Thursday night as another winter storm system makes its way through the region.
In eastern Nevada, the service expects lows of minus 4 to minus 6 (minus 20 to 21 C) in White Pine County along the Utah line late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
