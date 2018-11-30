2nd winter storm could deliver another foot of snow to Lake Tahoe

A second winter storm warning has been issued for the greater Lake Tahoe region.

Heavy snow is expected between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, with the heaviest expected Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation Saturday.

Wind gusts as strong as 25 mph are possible around the lake.

“Travel could be very difficult Saturday. Gusty winds could produce poor visibility especially in higher elevations.”

This second storm follows one that moved through the region Thursday, delivering more than 1 foot of snow to some area resorts.

Recommended Stories For You

Unlike that first storm, this second one is expected to bring powdery snow, as much as 8-14 inches.

Sunday will bring a break from the winter storms before a chance of snow returns Monday.

If the current storm predictions hold true, snowpack in the Tahoe Basin could be three to four months ahead of last year’s snowpack, the Tribune reports.

Friday will see a high temperature of 36 and a low of 26 degrees in South Lake Tahoe. Incline Village will see a high of 35 and low of 27 degrees.

Saturday will be slightly cooler, with a high of 34 and low of 23 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and a high of 30 and low of 19 degrees in Incline Village.