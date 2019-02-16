California Highway Patrol: Travel to Lake Tahoe is not recommended
February 16, 2019
With a winter storm warning in effect and more than 5 feet of fresh snow on the ground, California Highway Patrol is advising people not to travel to Lake Tahoe.
“Travel to South Lake Tahoe is NOT recommended,” CHP South Lake Tahoe posted on Facebook. “Inclement weather has caused CALTRANS to intermittently hold traffic on US-50 for avalanche control causing 6-8 hour traffic delays. Please plan accordingly and drive safe.”
A winter storm has wreaked havoc on area highways the last three days.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Sunday.
