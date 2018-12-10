Chance of rain, snow at Lake Tahoe today

Lake Tahoe could see ½ an inch of snow at lake level today.

There will be a 50 percent chance of precipitation in South Lake Tahoe after 10 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Incline Village has a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

Conditions will be mostly cloudy Monday with afternoon winds as strong as 5 mph. The high temperature will reach 41 degrees Monday with lows, of 27 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and 26 degrees in Incline Village.

A second light storm will move through the region Tuesday. Chances of precipitation are 20 percent in Incline Village and 10 percent in South Lake Tahoe.

“Two weak systems will move through the region, one today and another Tuesday night. Snow and rain showers will be possible, mainly north of (U.S. 50), but accumulation will be light,” the weather service said.

Another round of storms could move into the region Friday.

Recommended Stories For You

"The pattern remains active with additional storms possible the next weekend into the start of the following week."