Chance of snow at Lake Tahoe through this week

Lake Tahoe could see light snow through much of the coming week.

After a mostly-sunny Monday, a chance of scattered showers will move into the area early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

There will be a 30 percent chance of precipitation, with accumulation of less than a half inch of snow possible.

The chance of precipitation will bump up to 60 percent after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Snow. accumulation at lake level is expected to total less than an inch.

Wednesday will start with a 50 percent chance of precipitation, before decreasing to 40 percent Wednesday evening.

A 20-percent chance of snow showers is expected Thursday.

The possibility of light snow through much of the week follows a series of winter storms that brought several feet of snow to Lake Tahoe-area resorts at the end of this past week.