Fast moving spring storm expected to hit Lake Tahoe late Friday morning

A fast moving storm is expected to reach the Tahoe Basin by late morning, bringing strong winds, rain and snow.

Showers are expected to arrive by late morning with stronger precipitation expected between noon and 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Snow levels will hover around 6,000 feet, although little to no accumulation is expected at lake level in Tahoe.

The angle of the sun and lack of cold air will likely prevent snow from sticking to roads below 7,000 feet, where accumulation totals could range from 3 – 8 inches.

It could be a different story on mountain passes.

"For those traveling over the Sierra passes, be prepared for wet roads with snow sticking to pavement over Carson Pass and the Mt Rose Summit this afternoon and evening," according to the weather service.

There is about a 30 percent chance of brief slush over Donner Pass on Interstate 80 and Echo Summit on U.S. 50 after 3 p.m.

Friday's storm is expected to bring breezy conditions, with gusts ranging from 30-40 mph during the afternoon.

Showers are expected to taper off this evening.

Saturday is expected to bring a shot of warmer weather and a slight chance of rain.

Sunday is shaping up to be a sunny and warm spring day, with the high temperature reaching 56 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, according to the weather service.