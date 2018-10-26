Fire weather watch issued for Lake Tahoe Basin

The Lake Tahoe Basin will be under a fire weather watch Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued the watch due to gusty winds and dry conditions in the region. It will be in place from 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

Winds are expected to range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph. Sierra ridge gusts could exceed 60 mph.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them,” the weather service warns.

Residents and visitors should exercise extreme caution outdoors.