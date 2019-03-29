Lake Tahoe resorts receive nearly another Â½ foot of snow; pushes 3-day snow total toward 2 feet
March 29, 2019
Lake Tahoe ski resorts received several more inches of snow Thursday, bringing the three-day snow total at some resorts to nearly 2 feet.
The new snow followed over 1 foot of snow that fell Wednesday.
Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe's South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Friday morning:
Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 24-hour totals of 3 inches at its base and 5 inches at its summit; and storm totals of 19 inches at its base and 24 inches at its summit.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 4 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 20 inches.
Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 2 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 17 inches.
Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 1 inch in 24 hours and a storm total of 13 inches.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 12-14 inches.
