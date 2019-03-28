Lake Tahoe roads: Chain requirements in effect on most area highways

Here’s the latest on road conditions in the Tahoe region.

As of 6:15 a.m.

California

U.S. 50

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to Truckee.

California Route 89

Is closed from Emerald Bay State Park to D.L. Bliss State Park.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Markleeville to Woodfords.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of the junction of U.S. 50 to D.L. Bliss State Park.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from D.L. Bliss State Park to Squaw Valley Road.

California Route 88

Is closed from 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood /Carson Spur/ due to avalanche control.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Ham's Station to 1 miles west of Woodfords.

California Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

Nevada

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Douglas Fir Drive.

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to the junction with Nevada Route 206.

Nevada Route 28

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Crystal Bay.

U.S. 50

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 4.5 in Carson City.