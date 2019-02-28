Lake Tahoe ski resorts announce planned closing dates for season

A handful of Lake Tahoe ski resorts have announced their planned closing dates for the 2018-9 season.

And if you were hoping for an extended season, you’ll likely be disappointed.

Vail Resorts-owned properties at the lake announced their intended closing dates for the season and they are pretty much the same as the past several years.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which boasts an impressive season snow total of 481 inches as of Thursday, plans to stay open through April 14. The resort will open for a three-day weekend April 19-21 before closing for the year.

With a season snow total of 506 inches so far, Northstar California will stay open through April 21.