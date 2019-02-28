Lake Tahoe ski resorts announce planned closing dates for season
February 28, 2019
A handful of Lake Tahoe ski resorts have announced their planned closing dates for the 2018-9 season.
And if you were hoping for an extended season, you’ll likely be disappointed.
Vail Resorts-owned properties at the lake announced their intended closing dates for the season and they are pretty much the same as the past several years.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which boasts an impressive season snow total of 481 inches as of Thursday, plans to stay open through April 14. The resort will open for a three-day weekend April 19-21 before closing for the year.
With a season snow total of 506 inches so far, Northstar California will stay open through April 21.
Heavenly Mountain Resort plans to remain open through April 28, with an extra three-day-weekend May 3-5. The resort has received 391 inches of snow as of Thursday for the season.
Recommended Stories For You
Some plans are subject to U.S. Forest Service approvals, according to Vail.
The closing dates at all three resorts are on par with closing dates last year.
Trending In: Weather
- Weather service decreases expected snow totals for winter storm at Lake Tahoe; white-out conditions likely
- Winter storm may bring 4 feet of snow in 3 days to Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts report over 1 foot of new snow
- Wednesday to bring lull in winter storm at Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts report another foot of snow
Trending Sitewide
- Weather service decreases expected snow totals for winter storm at Lake Tahoe; white-out conditions likely
- Lake Tahoe roads: I-80 remains closed; chain requirements in effect on area highways (updated)
- Guests stranded for hours on chairlift at Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Winter storm may bring 4 feet of snow in 3 days to Lake Tahoe
- South Lake Tahoe snowplow bumps into snow-covered car, finds woman OK inside