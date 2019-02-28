 Lake Tahoe ski resorts announce planned closing dates for season | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe ski resorts announce planned closing dates for season

Adam Jensen | Lake Tahoe Action file

Competitors race down the Wall during the 2014 Rahlves' Banzai Tour stop at Kirkwood.

A handful of Lake Tahoe ski resorts have announced their planned closing dates for the 2018-9 season.

And if you were hoping for an extended season, you’ll likely be disappointed.

Vail Resorts-owned properties at the lake announced their intended closing dates for the season and they are pretty much the same as the past several years.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which boasts an impressive season snow total of 481 inches as of Thursday, plans to stay open through April 14. The resort will open for a three-day weekend April 19-21 before closing for the year.

With a season snow total of 506 inches so far, Northstar California will stay open through April 21.

Heavenly Mountain Resort plans to remain open through April 28, with an extra three-day-weekend May 3-5. The resort has received 391 inches of snow as of Thursday for the season.

Some plans are subject to U.S. Forest Service approvals, according to Vail.

The closing dates at all three resorts are on par with closing dates last year.