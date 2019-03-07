Lake Tahoe ski resorts receive over 1 foot of snow in 24 hours

While lake level saw a mix of rain and snow Wednesday, area ski resorts received over 1 foot of snow.

The additional powder pushes storm totals at some resorts closer to 2 feet.

Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Thursday morning:

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 15 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 18 inches.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 13 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 19 inches.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 11 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 18 inches.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 9 inches at its base and 12 inches at its summit, and storm totals of 10 inches at its base and and 15 inches at its summit.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports 14-16 inches of new snow.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect at Lake Tahoe until noon today.