Lake Tahoe ski resorts receive several inches of new snow

Lake Tahoe ski resorts have received a fresh dusting of snow.

Resorts on South and North shores report several inches of new snow.

Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe's South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Saturday morning:

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 3 inches in 24 hours.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports 3-4 inches of new snow.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 2 inches at its base and 3 inches at its summit.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 2 inches in 24 hours.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 2 inches in 24 hours.

A winter storm is expected to taper off today, leading to mostly sunny conditions tomorrow. More winter storms are in the forecast for the coming week.