Lake Tahoe ski resorts report 1 foot of new snow in final big storm of March
March 25, 2018
What appears to be the final big storm of March brought 1 foot of new snow to several Lake Tahoe resorts Saturday.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Sierra-at-Tahoe both reported 1 foot of snow in 24 hours Sunday morning. Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 3 inches of snow and Diamond Peak Ski Resort reported 2 inches in 24 hours.
Sierra pointed out that the resort has received more than 15 feet of snow during March.
The National Weather Service reports there is a 30 percent chance of snow Sunday. Looking ahead, the forecast includes mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the month. Daily high temperatures are expected to climb into the low 60s by the end of the week.
6″ in the past 24 hrs + over 17 FEET in the month of March! We believe in miracles!
Today will be a chilly one, w/ a chance of snow before 11am and high of 30. Bundle up and rip our 33 groomers, 4 parks + 45 open trails!#SierraSnowReport Full report -> https://t.co/XA1WR0mOtk pic.twitter.com/08CUqVwCmQ
— Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) March 25, 2018
Buenos Dias my friends,
Cup'O'Joe in hand with a new #Fresh12" #StokeLevelPinned@12"
KirkwoodMtn – 336" season to date
•24hr-12"
•48hr-12"
•7day-49"
•MTD-204"
HeavenlyMtn – 266" season to date
•24hr-3"
•48hr-3"
•7day-33"
•MTD-151"
Stay’nThirsty
Coop pic.twitter.com/AgbBOTte2Y
— Coop@KirkwoodMtn (@KirkwoodMtnCoop) March 25, 2018
