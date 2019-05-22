 Lake Tahoe ski resorts report 4 more inches of snow | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe ski resorts report 4 more inches of snow

News | May 22, 2019

Staff Report
The view from the Squaw Valley base Wednesday morning.
May is marching toward a close but the snow keeps piling up at Tahoe-area ski resorts.

After receiving 5 inches of new snow overnight Monday, Squaw Valley reported a 24-hour new snow total of 4 inches of new snow Wednesday morning.

The new snow pushes Squaw’s seven-day total to 32 inches and the season total to 714 inches. Squaw will switch to Friday-through-Sunday operations through June, with a special holiday schedule planned for the Fourth of July week.

Heavenly Mountain Resort, which will wrap up its season after Monday, also reported 4 inches of new snow in 24 hours Wednesday morning.

That brings the seven day snow total to 16 inches.

Weather
