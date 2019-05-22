Lake Tahoe ski resorts report 4 more inches of snow

The view from the Squaw Valley base Wednesday morning.

Squaw Valley webcam

May is marching toward a close but the snow keeps piling up at Tahoe-area ski resorts.

After receiving 5 inches of new snow overnight Monday, Squaw Valley reported a 24-hour new snow total of 4 inches of new snow Wednesday morning.

The new snow pushes Squaw’s seven-day total to 32 inches and the season total to 714 inches. Squaw will switch to Friday-through-Sunday operations through June, with a special holiday schedule planned for the Fourth of July week.

Another 4” in 24 hours brings the May snow total to 32”! Photos taken yesterday by @SnowBrains #springskiingcapital #squawvalley #laketahoe pic.twitter.com/BUZwNDHJZb — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) May 22, 2019

Heavenly Mountain Resort, which will wrap up its season after Monday, also reported 4 inches of new snow in 24 hours Wednesday morning.

4 more inches overnight with a beautiful blanket of snow all the way to lake level. This weekend of skiing is going to be excellent.



📸 5.22.19#skiheavenly #tahoetanlines pic.twitter.com/GRqFHb9QP7 — SkiHeavenly (@skiheavenly) May 22, 2019

That brings the seven day snow total to 16 inches.