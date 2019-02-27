Lake Tahoe ski resorts report another foot of snow

A ongoing winter storm appears to be hitting the North Shore of Lake Tahoe harder than the South Shore.

Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Wednesday morning:

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 10 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 25 inches.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported a storm total of 30-33 inches of new snow. The resort will be closed today, Feb. 27, due to a road closure on Mount Rose Highway.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 13 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 26 inches.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 6 inches at its base and 9 inches at its summit, and storm totals of 14 inches at the base and 22 inches at the summit.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 2 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 10 inches.