Lake Tahoe ski resorts report another foot of snow
February 27, 2019
A ongoing winter storm appears to be hitting the North Shore of Lake Tahoe harder than the South Shore.
Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Wednesday morning:
Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 10 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 25 inches.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported a storm total of 30-33 inches of new snow. The resort will be closed today, Feb. 27, due to a road closure on Mount Rose Highway.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 13 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 26 inches.
Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 6 inches at its base and 9 inches at its summit, and storm totals of 14 inches at the base and 22 inches at the summit.
Recommended Stories For You
Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 2 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 10 inches.
Trending In: Weather
- Winter storm may bring 4 feet of snow in 3 days to Lake Tahoe
- Weather service decreases expected snow totals for winter storm at Lake Tahoe; white-out conditions likely
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts report over 1 foot of new snow
- Snow day for Lake Tahoe schools; Incline Village schools observing digital days
- Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine, light snow expected this weekend
Trending Sitewide
- Winter storm may bring 4 feet of snow in 3 days to Lake Tahoe
- Guests stranded for hours on chairlift at Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Weather service decreases expected snow totals for winter storm at Lake Tahoe; white-out conditions likely
- Missing El Dorado Hills woman found dead in vehicle parked at local church
- El Dorado County DA: DNA evidence helped solve 2 South Lake Tahoe cold cases